Indian Super League franchise FC Goa have secured the services of Moroccan midfielder Ahmed Jahouh ahead of the upcoming season of the IMG-Reliance owned league.

ISL 2017: FC Goa sign Ahmed Jahouh to add steel to their midfield

The 29-year-old is a defensive midfielder and expected to add some much-needed steel to the midfield of the team which finished bottom of the group last season.

The Moroccan has won the Botola Morocco Telecom (Moroccan top division) multiple times with Moghreb of Tetouan club and last plied his trade for Morocco's Fath union Sport de Rabat club.

The Moroccan international has also won honours on the international stage, having played a stellar role in Morocco's successful campaign in the Arab Nations Cup 2012 where they defeated Libya in the final.

Incidentally, Jahouh was named the best midfielder of the competition.

New head coach Sergio Lobera has already signalled his intentions for the new season by roping in Spanish winger Manuel Arana, forward Ferran Corominas and Portuguese defender Bruno Pinheiro.

Now, with the addition of Jahouh, Lobera and his think tank seem to be working in overdrive to ensure the team does not suffer the same fate as last time around.