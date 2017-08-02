Daniel Aduda has been appointed the Chairman of Kenyan Premier League for the 2017 season.

Tusker official appointed Kenyan Premier League chairman

The appointment is effective August 1, 2017, and is in accordance with the KPL Constitution and Policies. According to a statement from KPL, Aduda will take over from Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier.

The statement confirmed, "Aduda, the Tusker FC chairman, takes over from his Gor Mahia counterpart Ambrose Rachier.

"Aduda’s role as the Chairman shall, unless prevented by illness or other sufficient cause, include presiding at all meetings of the Governing Council and at all general meetings of the League and be responsible for directing the exercising and carrying out of powers, objects, and functions of the League."