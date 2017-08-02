Sunshine Stars head coach Duke Udi says his side were the architect of their own downfall after bowing 2-1 against Wikki Tourists at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium.

Tactical indiscipline cost Sunshine Stars against Wikki Tourists, says Duke Udi

Nojeem Raji's opener was not enough to help the Owena Whales escape defeat as they fell to strikes from Idris Guda and Richard Jonathan on Sunday.

And the gaffer believes Dayo Ojo's sending off cost his side a possible away win, urging his players to be respectful to the officials in subsequent matches.

"It was so sad that we lost but we give God the glory and the guys played well," Udi told Goal.

"We lost because of our tactical indiscipline. We lost a key player in the 34th minute. As soon as he sent off, we had to play with 10 men. I used to tell them not to argue with the referee because they have the final say.

"And it showed when you have a player of that calibre being sent off, what do you expect? We lost the game by ourselves.

"I can't blame the referee. They blew well. We gave them the two goals on the platter of gold. We must learn our lessons.

"We will keep fighting and we must learn on how to take our chances. We would have equalized in the remaining two to three minutes at the tail end of the match."