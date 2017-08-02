Neymar is closing in on a move to PSG, and is seemingly set to break up the fabled MSN trio in the process.

Neymar to PSG: How many goals and assists have MSN produced at Barcelona?

Barcelona 19/20 to win La Liga

Also comprised of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, the MSN has been a fearsome triumvirate in La Liga, ever since the Uruguayan joined Barca in 2014.

Messi, arguably the world’s best player, leads the trio in goals, netting a staggering 106 times in 105 games over the past three years.

Suarez, meanwhile, has 85 goals in 97 games, while Neymar – often deployed on the left wing – has scored 59 times in the same amount of appearances.

All told, they have 250 goals between them, in 299 matches.

Neymar also lags behind somewhat in assists, registering 30, while Suarez and Messi have 43 apiece.

The Brazilian, though, has created 245 chances, compared to Suarez’s 177, while Messi has created 251.

In truly superhuman fashion, the Argentine averages a goal every 84 minutes, with Suarez scoring every 96. Neymar’s numbers lag a little behind, hitting the net every 140 minutes.

While Messi may boast the best stats, Neymar will become the most expensive player in history if he completes his €222 million move to PSG – finally moving him ahead of his counterpart in one field.