Jurgen Klopp sees Liverpool “playing for the championship” in 2017-18 as they seek to chase down the Premier League title.

Klopp ready to end Liverpool's long wait for title glory

The Reds have seen their wait for top-flight glory stretched to 27 years, with the club’s last crown secured back in 1990.

Get Liverpool at 12/1 for the PL title

Since they last experienced domestic dominance, they have been passed by arch-rivals Manchester United as English football’s most successful club.

There is, however, a belief within the Anfield ranks that a return to the summit can be achieved, with Klopp convinced that he has title-winning quality at his disposal.

Klopp tells Barca: Coutinho NOT for sale

Ahead of pre-season action in the Audi Cup, the German coach told reporters about the ambition of his side: "We will be playing for the championship. We don't start a season by not having any ambitions.

"We have to have our goals. That's what we did last season. We aimed for the top, and we finished fourth. But I think we have a very good team now.

"We did have a bit of bad luck last season. I think we can play a little bit better.

“Let's hope everything will work very well and that there isn't much more to improve. We have to work very hard on it and we're doing that."

'Salah will make defenders despair'

Liverpool were in 2016-17 title contention until the turn of the calendar year.

An untimely dip in form dropped them out of the race and they eventually finished in fourth spot, 17 points adrift of champions Chelsea.

They have brought in the likes of Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andy Robertson this summer in an effort to further strengthen their cause, with there being the promise of more movement to come before the current transfer window slams shut.