KPL now cancel the staging of Top 8 tournament

Kenyan Premier League Limited have struck off KPL Top 8 tournament from their calendar for this season, Goal can reveal.

KPL struck off staging of Top 8 tournament

The tournament involved teams that finished among top eight positions in previous season and Muhoroni Youth were the defending champions after beating Gor Mahia in the final last season.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda has confirmed to Goal that the tournament is among the many affected following the withdrawal of title sponsors SuperSport early this year.

"We have been forced to shelve a number of tournament and KPL Top 8 is one those affected. We don't have money to cater for the tournament hence the decision to struck it off our calendar of events for this season."

On the U-20 tournament, Oguda says they are still sourcing for partners to help stage the same. "We are still working round the clock to get new sponsors for the tournament. We have not done away with the tournament because we strongly believe that we will get a sponsor."

Reports also suggest that KPL have struck off a proposed Under-16 tournament and hiring of floodlights for night Kenyan Premier League matches from their budget.