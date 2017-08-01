Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti expects the Champions League to be even tougher this season due to the return of some big English clubs.

Ancelotti expects English clubs to contend in Champions League

Manchester United and Chelsea are back in Europe's top club competition, and they could be joined by Liverpool, who must go through the qualifying stages.

Get Champions League title odds

While the last English club to win the Champions League was Chelsea in 2012, Ancelotti believes the return of the heavyweights is sure to make it tougher.

"The Champions League this year will be more competitive because there are some really important English teams in the competition," the Italian said on Monday.

"United, City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool – I think, and I hope, for Jurgen [Klopp, Liverpool manager] to win qualification.

"The Champions League will surely be more competitive and more difficult to win."

Neymar not travelling for PSG medical

Bayern last won the competition in 2013, while Ancelotti guided Real Madrid to 'La Decima' a year later.