Manchester City defender Pablo Maffeo has returned to Girona on a season-long loan, the club have confirmed.

Manchester City's Maffeo extends Girona loan

The 20-year-old made 27 appearances for the club in 2016-17 as he helped them to secure promotion to La Liga for the first time in their history.

Maffeo spent five months with the Catalans at the end of the 2015-16 campaign after signing a new three-year contract with City and returned last term after making just three senior appearances under Pep Guardiola.

The Spain youth international could make his first appearance in Spain's top flight when Girona face Atletico Madrid on August 19.