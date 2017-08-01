The South African Breweries (SAB) has released a statement confirming that they will contribute towards the funeral costs of the two football fans who passed away during the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

SAB to assist with funeral costs of Soweto Derby stampede victims

A group of football fans forced their way into the FNB Stadium during the Carling Black Label match between the two Soweto giants on Saturday.

Dr Irvin Khoza and Kaizer Motaung have vowed to get to the bottom of the tragic incident, while Stadium Management SA and the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) have already started investigating the cause of the stampede.

Below is the statement released by SAB on Monday:

The South African Breweries (SAB) will contribute towards the funeral costs of the families of the two individuals who sadly lost their lives during the incident which took place during the Carling Black Label Championship Cup at FNB Stadium over the weekend.

In addition, SAB is keeping a close watch on the condition of the individual who is currently critical in hospital and will assist where possible.

SAB sends its heartfelt condolences to those families who lost loved ones due to the unfortunate incident. We appreciate the passion and love the fans have for the game of football and are deeply saddened by the incident. We wish all those injured a speedy recovery and understand that they have been provided medical treatment and discharged from hospital.

SAB is confident that all safety and security measures, procedures and protocols were followed in the months leading up to and during the event.

SAB will support the relevant authorities conducting the investigation into the incident.