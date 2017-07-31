Next Friday’s fixture will signals the start of the first official game of the 2017/18 football season.

Bidvest Wits and Golden Arrows to get the PSL season underway in the MTN8

MTN8 champions, Bidvest Wits will kick-off proceedings when they face Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Bidvest Stadium at 20h00.

Bidvest Wits won the trophy following that emphatic victory against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Mbombela Stadium last year. This was the first time the ‘Clever Boys’ lifted the trophy.

On Saturday, 12 August 2017 there will be two fixtures: Cape Town City, who finished in the semis last year, will take on MTN8 newcomers Polokwane City at the Cape Town Stadium at 15h00.

At 20h15, Kaizer Chiefs will be at home against SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida in Durban.

On Sunday, 13 August, there will be one fixture between last year’s runner-up’s Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United

The League has also confirmed ticketing information for the MTN8 quarter-finals. Ticket prices will vary from R40 to R60. Children under the age of 12 will pay R15.

All Tickets will once again be sold at TicketPro outlets.

Friday, 11 August 2017

Bidvest Wits vs Golden Arrows - Bidvest Stadium (20h00)

Saturday, 12 August 2017

Cape Town City vs Polokwane City - Cape Town Stadium (15h00)

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United - Moses Mabhida Stadium (20h15)

Sunday, 13 August 2017

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maritzburg United - Lucas Moripe (15h00)