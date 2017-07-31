News

Andy Yiadom rejects Barnsley offer for new contract

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has rejected a new contract offer from Championship side Barnsley as he expects Huddersfield Town to launch a new offer for his services, according to SkySports.

The Premier League’s new boys reportedly made offers of £1 and £1.5 million for the defender earlier in the transfer window, both of which were turned down.

The 25-year-old full-back who can also play across all defensive positions and in midfield has also attracted interest from Swansea City.

Yiadom, who joined the Oakwell side on a free transfer from League Two side Barnet in May last year, has just one year left on his contract and is wanted by a host of clubs.

He picked up three assists in 32 league appearances for the Tykes, last campaign.

