The Seattle Sounders are set to lose a key member of their squad this winter.

Joevin Jones to leave Seattle for German side SV Darmstadt

Joevin Jones, a crucial part of the club's run to the 2016 MLS title, has signed a pre-contract with SV Darmstadt, the German side announced on Sunday.

Jones, a 25-year-old Trinidad & Tobago international, was used mostly as a left-back for the Sounders on their run to the title last year, but plays a more attacking role for his country and has also been pushed higher up the pitch for Seattle in recent matches.

The winger is set to leave on a free transfer, with his contract in Seattle expiring at the end of the Major League Soccer season.

"I am very happy about the opportunity to prove myself at Darmstadt 98," Jones said in a release from the German club. "It is a big step in my career, which I absolutely want to make use of."

Darmstadt plays in 2. Bundesliga, the German second flight, and is managed by Torsten Frings, who is familiar with MLS having spent time with Toronto FC.

"We are very happy that Joevin has chosen the Lilies,” Frings said. “He was an absolute favorite of us, who we would rather have in our team today than tomorrow and will help us immediately after his arrival.”