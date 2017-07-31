Modern Coast Rangers edged out FC Talanta 1-0 during second leg of National Super League match played a KPA Mbaraki Sports Club on Sunday.

NSL: Modern Coast Rangers tame FC Talanta

Rangers threw everything into attack from the word go and were awarded a penalty in the 6th minute after midfielder Athman Bori was pulled down inside the box. David Orem converted the penalty to secure maximum points for the hosts.

Both teams battled to a one all draw during the first leg played in Nairobi. With the win, Rangers have 25 points from 19 matches.

Rangers play their next league match against Nairobi City Stars on August 6 (Sunday).