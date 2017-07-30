Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has tasked Ramadan Sobhi to prove himself in the team for a chance to have a regular playing time.

Ramadan Sobhi must continue to improve, says Mark Hughes

Following Marko Arnautovic departure to West Ham United, Hughes insists that the 20-year-old forward must focus on football and be prepared for the new Premier League season after tying the knot this summer.

Sobhi played 17 games for the Bet365 Stadium outfit last season and was on parade for 65 minutes as the Potters secured a 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers at the Macron Stadium on Saturday.

“Sobhi has a chance to make the starting XI if he continues to improve,” Hughes told Stokesentinel.

“He’s done ok. He’s not where he needs to be as yet. We feel there is more to come and we all know that. He was a little bit behind the group and he’s had a busy summer, with getting married and all that upheaval – if that’s the right word! – in his life.

“He now needs to focus on football and getting ready for the season. He’s shown good signs and flashes once again, but there is more to come from him, we know.”