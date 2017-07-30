Enugu Rangers’ midfielder, Chinedu Udeagha has stated that the employment of new coach, Slyvanus Okpala has given them renewed zeal and the motivation to approach their remaining matches including Sunday tie with Rivers United with seriousness.

Enugu Rangers want to win for coach Okpala, says Udeagha

Udeagha expressed that the appointment of the former Super Eagles’ assistant coach has brought life and vibe into the Flying Antelopes’ camp and that they are looking forward to an impressive result against the Pride of Rivers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

“Rivers United tie is a must win one for us. We are in a situation that denotes that we must win all our remaining matches. The appointment of a new coach has enlivened us physically and we shall be brought that to bear on Sunday,” Udeagha told Goal.

“Coach Okpala has brought new ideas and philosophy to the team and we are hoping that he starts his reign with a win against Rivers United. We want to use his arrival to help our cause to leave the relegation zone.

The midfielder also spoke about his lack of sufficient game time with the Flying Antelopes and he disclosed: “I have not played too well this season the way I ought to have played. I guess it was the reason I couldn’t get a call up to the CHAN Eagles.

“I will continue to do my best while hoping that my situation will change under coach Okpala. I am always willing and ready to play if I am called upon.”