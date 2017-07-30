Akwa United’s Igudia given compassionate leave

Akwa United will be missing the services of their influential central defender, Godspower Igudia against El Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri on Sunday after the player was giving compassionate leave to mourn the death of his father.

The head coach of the Promise Keepers, Abdu Maikaba revealed that they decided to give the player the needed break to allow him clear his head and be focused solely on football matters when he comes back.

“We have most of our players available for the match except Godspower who lost his father. We have given him permission to go and be with his family and we share in his moment of grief. He is an important member of this team but we had to allow him,” Maikaba told Goal.

“We have other players to get the job done in Maiduguri because we are going for the three points. We have put ourselves in a situation where losing is unacceptable to us for the remainder of the league season.

“El Kanemi Warriors are good and we respect them for the good job the technical crew has done to transform them to a winning team. They have not been at the position they are presently for a long time and we are not going to be overconfident.”

Akwa United are third on the league table with 51 points from 31 games.