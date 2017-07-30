‘We have to work towards our mistakes' - Leicester City's Ndidi charges teammates

Nigeria international, Wilfred Ndidi has charged his teammates to correct the errors noticed in their pre-season games after they lost to Championship side, Wolverhampton Wanderers in Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

The midfielder was on for the entire duration of the game as Leicester City suffered a 1-0 loss to Wolves in their build up to the new football season in the English topflight.

Portuguese’ Ivan Cavaleiro's stunning strike in the 60th minute separated the two sides.

“We were quite sad though it is pre-season,” Ndidi told Leicester City TV.

“We have to work towards our mistakes and get better.

“We just look at our mistakes and prepare for the coming season,” he concluded.



Craig Shakespeare’s men will hope to improve on their game when they square up with Burton Albion in their next friendly outing on Tuesday.