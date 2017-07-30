Barcelona and Real Madrid have fielded strong lineups as they match up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday evening in the International Champions Cup.

MSN, Bale and Ramos start in Miami Clasico

The first Clasico to take place outside of Spain in decades will feature Barcelona’s vaunted MSN trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar from kick-off.

The trio will lead out a Barca XI that features Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakatic, Jordi Alba and Samuel Umtiti.

Madrid’s XI also features plenty of their first-team stars, with Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema all in the line-up.

The only real notable absence for Los Blancos is Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains on holiday after the Confederations Cup with Portugal.

Here are the lineups in full:

Barcelona: Cillessen; J.Alba, Pique, Umtiti, A.Vidal; Sergio, Rakitic, A.Iniesta; Messi, Neymar Suarez

Real Madrid: Navas; Marcelo, Ramos, Varane, Carvajal; Kovacic, Casemiro, Modric; Bale, Asensio, Benzema