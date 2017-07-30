Ulinzi Stars 1-2 Nzoia Sugar: Soldiers cornered in thriller

Nzoia Sugar cruised to a 2-1 win over Ulinzi Stars in a league match played on Saturday.

Ulinzi Stars 2-1 Nzoia Sugar: Soldiers cornered in thriller

Luke Namanda scored the opening goal for the sugar millers before Masita Masuta made it 2-0. Stephen Waruru then scored the consolation for Ulinzi Stars in the dying minutes.

Meanwhile, Muhoroni Youth battled to snatch a vital point against Sofapaka in another match played at Nyayo Stadium. Ezekiel Okare put Batoto ba Mungu ahead but Bliss Kityo replied for the sugar millers.

Sofapaka head coach Sam Ssimbwa made five changes to the starting squad with Abdullatif Omar, Kennedy Odour, Bernard Mang'oli, Ezekiel Okare dropping to the bench while Mathia Kigonya returned between the posts.

Ugandan import Umaru Kasumba should have put Sofapaka ahead in the 8th minute but delivered his shot wide after beating Muhoroni Youth defenders to a loose ball inside the dangerzone.

Okare came in for Movren Otinya and registered his name on the score sheet with his second touch of the ball, to give Sofapaka the lead but Muhoroni, whose stadium ban was lifted on Friday, found the equalizer after Kityo scored in the 80th minute.

The draw leaves Sofapaka 7th on the log even as Muhoroni Youth continues to search for a maiden win away from home. But Muhoroni should also thank their keeper Salim Sowedi for keeping them in the game especially in the first half.