Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane insists he does not want to see any more of his players sold during the transfer window.

Zidane wants 'no changes' in Real Madrid squad amid Bale exit talk

Speculation has emerged again this week concerning the future of Gareth Bale, who is reportedly a target for Manchester United.

dabblebet: Latest odds for ICC Clasico

Rumours in Spain and England have suggested that United could make a move to bring Bale back to the Premier League, with Madrid prepared to sell in order to fund a world-record bid of €180million for Monaco star Kylian Mbappe.

Zidane has admitted he cannot guarantee the futures of anyone in the Madrid squad, but he does not want anyone else to follow the likes of Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez, Danilo and Pepe in leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I'm relaxed and I'm delighted with the squad. We have the best, we won and we want to do the same again," he told a media conference.

"The squad is very good and I don't want changes. It's only Cristiano [Ronaldo] who isn't with us [on pre-season] but we know that it's going to be a difficult year. Everyone will want to win and that's more beautiful for us."

Bale agent discusses Man Utd links

Ronaldo has been on an extended break since Portugal's Confederations Cup campaign and the 32-year-old will miss Sunday's International Champions Cup clash with Barcelona in Miami.

"It doesn't bother me that Cristiano isn't here for tomorrow," Zidane said. "He has to make the most of his holiday. The rest are ready."

Much of the pre-game talk has centered on the future of Barca star Neymar, who continues to be linked with a stunning €222m move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil international was also involved in a bust-up with team-mate Nelson Semedo on Friday, prompting him to storm out of training.

Zidane, however, is not interested in the rumours and instead wants his players to show signs of improvement following the 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Zidane reveals Real transfer plans

"We don't look outside much. He's a very good player and our opponents don't need to be told that," he said of Neymar.

"They've always been the biggest rivals for Madrid. It will be a great game. What interests us is playing the game well. We're annoyed about the City result and we want to do better.

"We'll try to be completely focused. Football is about details. If we play as we did the other day, we'll be very happy, but not with the result.

"We lost the ball and we're usually very focused in this regard. But it doesn't matter, we have to do just a bit of work and try to make sure these things don't happen."