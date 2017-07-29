Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are set to lock horns in the 2017 Carling Black Label Champion Cup at the FNB Stadium this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs - Orlando Pirates: Who will claim Soweto Derby bragging rights?

The annual pre-season friendly is seen as the curtain raiser ahead of the 2017/18 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season, and it gives fans a small taste of what is to come as well as a first look at some of their new signings.

Amakhosi go into the encounter as defending champions having earned a 2-0 victory in the 2016 edition of the competition.

However, as expected with any Derby, the form book goes out the door and only the hungry will survive as bragging rights will once again be on offer.

In the build-up to clash, The Glamour Boys’ captain Itumeleng Khune has stressed the importance of victory on the day.

"It's a very important game, because every time we play Pirates there is pride at stake. Our fans want a win. We also want to see how far we've gone as a team in terms of our preparations for the new season,” Khune said this week.

Nonetheless, the Black Label Cup’s unique feature of allowing the fans to decide their preferred starting XI, has once again forged a surprise of its own.

Pirates’ fans were left baffled by the exclusion of Abbubaker Mobara, who was bizarrely left out despite being one of the Buccaneers’ top performers last season.

The Sea Robbers will also be without two of their stars in Thabo Rakhale and Thabo Qalinge, who will miss the clash through injury, but they will be relying on the likes of Tendai Ndoro and Thamsanqa Gabuza to lead the line.

Meanwhile, Chiefs go into this encounter with a familiar line-up to that which contested the 2016/17 season.

Although Hendrick Ekstein’s inclusion is the only notable change, Gustavo Paez will also be given a rare start.

George Lebese will get another chance to impress Steve Komphela as he looks to continue his resurgence at Chiefs. The 28-year-old is enjoying an impressive pre-season and has bagged two goals in succession.

Saturday’s encounter is destined to be an exciting affair, and despite Chiefs’ dominance over the years in the fixture, their cross-town rivals will be eager to give their fans something to shout about. It should also be noted that if the clash does happen to go into a penalty shootout, Pirates will be considered favourites as all four of their previous victories have come via penalties.