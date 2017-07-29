Former FC Rostov defender Siyanda Xulu is expected to officially part ways with Kaizer Chiefs next week.

Siyanda Xulu to finally leave Kaizer Chiefs next week

According to Siyavuma Sports Agency spokesperson, Xulu's contractual dispute with Amakhosi will be finalized on Monday.

"We have found an amicable solution with Kaizer Chiefs on Siyanda Xulu’s matter. We have reached an agreement with the club, and on Monday, we will conclude everything," Gumede told IOL.

Gumede confirmed that Xulu will have a new club in the next few weeks.

"I can confirm that Siyanda is leaving Chiefs, and in the next few weeks, he will be playing for a new club," he said.

Goal confirmed a while ago that Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates were among the clubs keen on the 25-year-old KwaMashu-born centre-back.

He has also been linked with a possible move to Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Atletico de Kolkata.

However, his representives are yet to confirm the names of the clubs they have been talking to over the services of Xulu.

Xulu has been keeping fit on his own after the club barred him from training with the first team despite having a running contract with them.