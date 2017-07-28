Liverpool insist Philippe Coutinho is not on the market as Barcelona attempt to intensify their pursuit of the Brazil international.

Liverpool maintain Philippe Coutinho is not for sale as Barcelona crank up the pressure

The Reds rejected a £72 million offer from the Spanish giants a week ago with the message that they would not sanction a sale at any price for the 25-year-old, who has not shown any signs of agitating for an exit.

Odds on LFC to win the league

Coutinho delivered a masterclass in the 2-1 victory over Leicester City in the final of the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong on Saturday, and has undertaken every training session since as the club continue their pre-season preparations in Rottach-Egern, Germany.

He has not acted any differently with his team-mates or the staff, producing a typically high level of output.

Latest LFC transfer rumours

Barcelona, meanwhile, have not submitted an improved bid for Liverpool’s highest-paid player and reports from Spain suggesting the Merseysiders have named a fee for him - with contradictory amounts ranging from £89m to £134m - are inaccurate as no negotiations have taken place.



Jürgen Klopp on Phil Coutinho: 'I know he feels completely more than fine in Liverpool. He loves the club, he loves the city - it is clear' pic.twitter.com/LmxwiO4VZU — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) July 22, 2017

Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly stated the Rio-born maestro will not be departing Anfield this summer - a stance applied to all core members of the squad.

"If I say he is not for selling, he is not for selling," the German declared over the weekend.

"There is nothing else to say. It's a club decision, it's my decision. That's how it is."

The Reds boss held talks with Coutinho, who signed a new five-year deal in January without a release clause, following Liverpool’s rebuffing of Barca’s proposal and revealed afterwards: “I know he feels completely more than fine, comfortable - or whatever - in Liverpool.

"He loves the club, he loves the city and all that is clear.”