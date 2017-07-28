Kariobangi Sharks striker, Masoud Juma is in South Africa for another trial with a top club.

Kariobangi Sharks star on trials in South Africa

This comes just a month after the towering Harambee Stars striker returned from Sweden, where he failed in his bid to join a top Division club.

Juma arrived in South Africa on Wednesday and was expected to start training with Absa Premiership champions Bidvest Wits on Thursday.

Masoud, who scored a brace in Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 win against Sofapaka in the GOtv Shield, recently returned to the country after failing two trials with Swedish top-flight clubs.

"The boy is already in South Africa. He has had invitations with two other clubs in South Africa but opted to go for Wits," South African publication, Kick-off quoted an anonymous source.

Wits coach, Gavin Hunt is serious about bolstering his striking options as former Kaizer Chiefs striker Camaldine Abraw is also currently getting a look-in at Sturrock Park.