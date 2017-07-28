News

Ini-Abasi Umotong joins Brighton & Hove Albion women

Goal.com

Nigeria international Ini-Abasi Umotong has joined Brighton & Hove Albion women from Oxford United.

The 23-year-old forward had impressed with the FA Women's Super League 2 side where she scored four goals in seven appearances for the U's last season.

The striker becomes new coach Hope Powell's first signing as she looks to bolster her attacking options ahead of their upcoming league campaign.


"Ini is a player that we have monitored for a while, and is someone we are well aware of after her spells at both Portsmouth and Oxford," assistant coach Amy Merricks told club website.

“She is a proven goal scorer and will add a new dimension to our forward options for the upcoming FAWSL 2 season.”

 

