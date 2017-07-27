Bandari FC have received a major boost ahead of their league match against Sony Sugar on Friday.

Boost for Bandari as duo return for Sony Sugar clash

With the return of Farid Mohammed and Darius Msagha, coach Paul Nkata will have more options to pick from with the return leg of this fixture just seven days away.

Farid is returning after shaking off an injury that kept him out of last weekend’s GOtv Shield clash against Nakumatt FC while Msagha took time off to be with his ailing father. “I have been going through tough times but I’m going to give my best because that’s what I was told by my father once am on the pitch,” Msagha told Goal.

“I am always training hard and I am fully focused."

The Dockers are currently eighth on the table with 22 points while Sony Sugar are 14th with 17 points.