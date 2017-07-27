I changed my style to suit Guardiola, reveals Manchester City's Toure

In order to be considered by Pep Guardiola, Manchester City's Yaya Toure revealed he had to change his style of play.

I changed my game to suit Guardiola, reveals Manchester City's Toure

The Spanish coach joined up with the Citizens last season and had some senior players shipped out. Toure was also on the verge of leaving the Etihad Stadium.

The Ivorian was infamously left out of City's squad for the group stages of the Uefa Champions League, thus, sparking outrage from the player's agent, Dimitri Seluk.

Both parties settled and the former Barcelona man would go on to make 25 English Premier League appearances, scoring five goals in a season bereft of silverwares for Guardiola.

And the 35-year-old revealed he has had to play according to his coach's instruction in order to remain relevant in his plans.

“To be honest, I’ve not played how people like the fans want me to play,” Toure told Manchester Evening N ews .

“But I’ve been here long enough to have achieved a lot of things.

"Now I’m playing the way the way the manager wants me to play.

“It’s only the manager that decides and he can do what he wants. He is the one to decide," he concluded.

Toure's performance last season saw him handed a new one-year contract. And he will be looking to play an important role in Guardiola's new-look Manchester City in the upcoming 2017/18 campaign.