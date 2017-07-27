Michael Olunga is on the verge of rejoining Swedish side Djugardens IF following a turbulent season in Chinese Super League.

Michael Olunga on verge of rejoining former club in Sweden

Olunga, who transfered from Sweden early in the year to Chinese club Guizhou Zhicheng, has since been plucked off the first team roster, leaving him with no option but to look for another club.

Reports from Sweden, however, indicate that his former employers, Djugardens IF are interested in his service. The deal to resign the Harambee Stars striker is understood to be in the region of four million Euros (Sh500 million), according to Swedish publication, Sport Expressen.

"I understand that it is speculated around our players, but Michael Olunga is a Djurgårdens player. We have held discussions with some clubs but we have no deal,” Djurgården's sports director, Bosse Andersson was quoted as saying.

Finer details of the talks are still scanty though the deal is expected to be sealed within the next few days.