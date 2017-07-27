Uganda international Juuko linked with Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates have been linked with Uganda international Murushid Juuko.

The defender is currently on the books of Tanzanian Premier League giants Simba Sports Club where he is reportedly left with four months on his contract.

Juuko, who represented Uganda at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Gabon, is said to have attracted interest from the Buccaneers.

According to Ugandan publication, Kawowo Sports, the player is set to fly to South Africa before the end of this week after his trip was delayed by Visa.

However, it is unclear whether Juuko will be undergoing trials at the Soweto giants or signing a deal with the club.

Pirates have exhausted their foreign quota of five players after signing Nigerian Christian Obiozor earlier this month, following the departure of his countryman James Okwuosa, who rejoined Chippa United.

The five foreigners currently on the books of Bucs are Senegalese Issa Sarr, Ghanaian Bernard Morrison, Zimbabwean Tendai Ndoro, Nigerian duo of Emmanuel Daniel and Obiozor.

It remains to be seen who the Buccaneers would release if they were to sign Juuko ahead of the 2017/18 season.