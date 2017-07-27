Robert Matano: AFC Leopards will continue to rise

Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards qualified for GOtv Shield quarter-finals after defeating Bidco United 2-1 on Wednesday.

Goals from Samuel Ndung'u and Aziz Okaka in either half reduced David Juma's strike to a mere consolation ensuring coach Robert Matano continues with his 100% winning record after his appointment. The former Ulinzi Stars man is confident his team will keep on rising.

"The players have really impressed me, as a matter of fact we did not effectively train last week because most of my players came back sick -from Mombasa after playing Bandari. But the way they played today was really amazing and that shows you the positive spirit within the team," Matano told Goal.

"We can only get better at this point, the team is doing better in each and every game and I am sure we will hit our target."

AFC Leopards will play Western Stima this weekend in the Kenyan Premier League.