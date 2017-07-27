SANTA CLARA, Calif. — It took a 22-year-old forward to deliver the game-winning goal, but the U.S. national team's veterans provided the poise and quality when the Americans needed it the most to help the Americans lift the CONCACAF Gold Cup for a sixth time.

U.S. leans on veteran leadership to claim sixth Gold Cup title

Jordan Morris' 88th-minute winner helped the U.S. avoid a surprising loss to an inspired Jamaican side, but it was the play of Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley and Omar Gonzalez that helped the Americans keep Jamaica from beating them for the second Gold Cup in a row.

USA player ratings from Gold Cup final

Altidore's free-kick stunner just before halftime set the tone for the night, while Bradley's relentless work in the midfield made up for some nervous performances from Darlington Nagbe and Kellyn Acosta. Gonzalez was dominant in the back, breaking out countless Jamaican attacks and partnering well with Matt Besler to limit Jamaica's chances.

It was a special night for Altidore, who exorcised some tournament demons with his outstanding performance. Injuries had cost him all or part of five different tournaments since 2011, and this Gold Cup wound up being the first one he made it through unscathed since the 2010 World Cup. He followed up his game-winning goal in the semifinal win against Costa Rica with a beautiful free-kick finish before halftime that gave the U.S. a confidence boost before the halftime break.

Altidore's goal was fitting considering it was six years ago that he saw a promising 2011 Gold Cup ended in the quarterfinals by a hamstring injury suffered against Jamaica. On Wednesday, he played like someone not only intent on finishing this Gold Cup healthy, but with a trophy in his hands. He didn't wind up adding a second goal to his tally in the second half, but his ability to keep the ball and his defensive hustle helped close the game out, right down to the final seconds of the match.

Before Altidore's goal, it had been a choppy first 40 minutes for the U.S., with Nagbe and Acosta struggling to find a good rhythm and Paul Arriola unable to find the game. Jorge Villafana saw plenty of the ball, but his steady stream of crosses were either blocked or off the mark.

Amidst that unsettled play, the calm and confident touches of Bradley and Altidore helped provide a desperately-needed anchor. Bradley was particularly important in a match where the rest of the U.S. midfield didn't look particularly comfortable. Bradley's midfield partners eventually settled down, with Nagbe and Arriola showing better in the final 45 minutes, but it was the work of their captain that helped get them through an unsteady first half.

U.S. much stronger under Arena

It was performances like Wednesday's that helped Bradley win the tournament's MVP award despite the fact he only played in the knockout rounds, and as much as Jamaican goalkeeper Andre Blake could have made a strong argument for the award, Bradley's quality was undeniable.

Gonzalez also finished off a good Gold Cup with one of his best games of the tournament. After taking a short vacation following the June qualifiers, Gonzalez worked his way back into the national team mix slowly, but once he hit his stride he became a force, scoring a pair of goals during the tournament and solidfying the defense in the knockout rounds.

U.S. coach Bruce Arena will come away happy with how a player like Morris performed. He played well for the second straight match, rewarding Arena's faith after the U.S. coach chose to start him and play Clint Dempsey off the bench in the semifinals and final. This Gold Cup was supposed to be a good opportunity for some younger options to step up and impress, and Morris did just that. Acosta and Arriola also showed well enough to earn Arena's confidence to the point of earning starts in a final, and while they were far from perfect, they showed enough to make Arena a believer in their quality and potential.

Several youngsters gained valuable experience in this Gold Cup, and they can thank the team's top veterans for helping them leave the tournament with a winner's medal.