Colorado Rapids sign winger Stefan Aigner

The Colorado Rapids have signed German winger Stefan Aigner, the MLS side announced Wednesday.

Aigner joins the club on deal that runs through the 2020 MLS season. Salary terms were not disclosed, but Aigner will occupy an international slot on the Rapids’ roster.

"We’re excited to add a player of Stefan’s caliber to our roster for the next three-and-a-half years,” Rapids interim general manager Pádraig Smith said in a press release. “As an organization we are committed to fielding a forward-thinking side and bringing in Stefan - a technical and versatile player who can excel in multiple attacking roles - will help us achieve that vision.”

The 29-year-old Aigner spent last season with 1860 Munich of the 2.Bundesliga, scoring three league goals in 24 appearances. It was his second stint with the club, having spent 2008-12 with them.

He had spent the previous four seasons with Eintracht Frankfurt, making 121 Bundesliga appearances and scoring 25 goals in the league.

The Rapids currently sit in 10th place in the Western Conference on 20 points. They are seven points behind the Vancouver Whitecaps for the final playoff spot in the conference.