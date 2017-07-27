Despite Chelsea’s 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in Tuesday's pre-season game, Victor Moses has hailed the encounter as ‘good competitive game’.

Chelsea's Moses positive despite Bayern Munich loss

The Nigeria international was one of the five players from the Stamford Bridge outfit to play the entire duration of the match in a tie where Antonio Conte’s men went down 3-0 before the half hour mark.

First half stoppage time strike by Marco Alonso and Mitchy Batshuayi’s goal after the restart reduced the deficit for the reigning English Premier League champions.

“It was a good competitive game,” Moses told club website.

“Bayern are a good side and this is our third game of the preseason and we were a little bit flat first half. They scored three good goals but that is something we need to work on at the training ground, to make sure we correct that. We have good players who know what’s right and what’s wrong and we will get there, it was just one of those games.

“It was a slow start. This was a preseason game and we must just get ourselves back fit again and keep on working hard in training. We played a very good side and it is something we have to work on and take on from there.''

He added: “The fitness is definitely getting there because we have been working very hard in training and in the second half we did very well.

"It was a shame we lost 3-2 but it is pre-season and we will move on to the next game.

“With me playing my first 90 minutes, you do blow a bit but I needed that, and when the season starts that will help.”

The introduction of Nigerian English U20 international, Fikayo Tomori for left wingback Marcos Alonso saw Moses occupy the former’s position and he has expressed comfort with the switch.

“The manager told me to go left wingback and I can play left wingback if needed, especially in a preseason game,'' he said.

“When I was a winger in the past I played on the right and on the left so it is not a problem.”

Victor Moses will be hoping to continue with preparation for the 2017/18 season back on a high note when Chelsea face Inter Milan in another friendly tie on Saturday in Singapore.