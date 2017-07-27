RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has put an end to speculation linking Naby Keita with a move from the club this summer amid serious interest from the Anfield giants.

Naby Keita not for sale, says RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff

The Guinea international who joined the Bulls last season from sister club RB Salzburg was instrumental for his side as they finished second on the log in their first season in the German top-flight.

With three bids already rejected, the Reds have all but given up hope on signing the youngster and this statement by Mintzlaff means Keita will play at least one more season under Ralph Hassenhuttl.



Naby #Keita also played a great 45 minutes yesterday! Oliver #Mintzlaff: "We're looking forward to the season ahead - together with Naby!" pic.twitter.com/5d3R473dI5 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) July 26, 2017

Further reports from England have also suggested the Kop will rather wait until next summer when the €48m release clause in his contract can be triggered with Jurgen Klopp now looking elsewhere for alternatives since the Bundesliga outfit won't budge in their stance of not allowing his exit this summer.