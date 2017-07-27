Yaya Toure has said he hopes ‘exciting’ Manchester City new buy, Benjamin Mendy adapts to the English Premier League quick enough.

Manchester City's Toure hopes ‘exciting’ Mendy adapts to English Premier League

The left-back joined the Citizens from Monaco for a fee of £49.2 million and Toure is hoping the 23-year-old would take to the tough English topflight - with all of his attributes - with aplomb.

"I know Mendy, because he's French and he's been playing for my former club Monaco. I think he's a fantastic player," Toure told Sky Sports News.

"You will see in the Premier League how powerful he is, how much energy he has. This guy is very exciting to see.

"I hope he's going to be fine in the Premier League, because it is such a tough league, and we all know you need to adapt for a month or so, or some players go on straight away.

"We will see. I hope he can adapt as much as possible because we don't have time."

Mendy’s signature took the Pep Guardiola-led Manchester City past the £200 million mark this summer after signatures for full backs, Kyle Walker and Danilo from Tottenham and Real Madrid respectively, goalkeeper Ederson (Benfica) and Portuguese playmaker, Bernardo Silva also from Monaco.