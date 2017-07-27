The starting line-ups for the 2017 Carling Black Label Champion Cup between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have been announced.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates starting line-ups for CBL Cup

As expected, none of the new signings on either side has made the starting line-ups, as the fans went for the tried and tested.

Itumeleng Khune, who dominated again the voting, will lead Amakhosi onto the pitch on Saturday afternoon.

Last season's back four remained the same, while George Lebese and Hendrick Ekstein gathered enough votes to be in the starting XI. Siphiwe Tshabalala is sidelined through injury, and looks set to miss the encounter.

Gustavo Paez will partner Bernard Parker upfront. The two attackers did well in the Maize Cup two weeks ago.

Pirates fans have brought back Tendai Ndoro to partner Thamsanqa Gabuza upfront.

Siyabonga Mpontshane will keep his place in between the sticks, with Happy Jele, Thabo Matlaba, Patrick Phungwayo and Ayanda Gcaba completing the back four.

Abbubaker Mobara, who was arguably the club's best player last season, failed to get enough votes to be in the starting line-up.

Oupa Manyisa will lead the team, and he will play alongside Issa Sarr and Mpho Makola in midfield.

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Itumeleng Khune, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Eric Mathoho, Lorenzo Gordinho, Tsepo Masilela, Hendrick Ekstein, Willard Katsande, George Maluleka, George Lebese, Gustavo Paez and Bernard Parker.

Orlando Pirates XI: Siyabonga Mpontshane, Thabo Matlaba, Happy Jele, Ayanda Gcaba, Patrick Phungwayo, Mpho Makola, Oupa Manyisa, Issa Sarr, Luvuyo Memela, Thamsanqa Gabuza and Tendia Ndoro.