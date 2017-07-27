Ghana’s Bernard Mensah Joins Kasimpasa on loan

Kasimpasa has announced the signing of Bernard Mensah from Atletico Madrid on loan for a year with the option to buy.

The youngster who has already been capped three times for the Black stars of Ghana spent the previous season on loan at Getafe making eight appearances without registering a single goal in the Spanish top-flight.

He spent the second half of his loan spell at his former club Vitoria Guimares from where he crossed to the Vicente Calderon in the summer of 2015 on a six-year deal.

The Apaches who finished tenth last season in the Super Lig will be looking to improve and the addition of Mensah to Kemal Ozdes’ squad will help bolster their chances of continental football.