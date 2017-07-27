News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Chelsea suffer fresh Champions League blow, Welbeck doubles up for Arsenal
Chelsea suffer fresh blow, Welbeck doubles up for Arsenal

Ghana’s Bernard Mensah Joins Kasimpasa on loan

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Kasimpasa has announced the signing of Bernard Mensah from Atletico Madrid on loan for a year with the option to buy.


The youngster who has already been capped three times for the Black stars of Ghana spent the previous season on loan at Getafe making eight appearances without registering a single goal in the Spanish top-flight.

He spent the second half of his loan spell at his former club Vitoria Guimares from where he crossed to the Vicente Calderon in the summer of 2015 on a six-year deal.

The Apaches who finished tenth last season in the Super Lig will be looking to improve and the addition of Mensah to Kemal Ozdes’ squad will help bolster their chances of continental football.

 

Back To Top