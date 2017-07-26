Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena is eyeing an explosive season following his good start to the Swiss Super League on Sunday.

Dwamena talks about 'Great start' to new season

The FC Zurich frontman scored both goals as Der Stadtclub edged Grasshopper Club Zurich 2-0 on the opening day of the championship.

He spoke on his matchday one exploit, addressing comparison to former Ghana and Leeds United striker Anthony Yeboah.

"It was a great start and thank God we won but this is just the first game," Dwamena told KweseESPN.

"Let's see what happens at the end of the season.

"Tony was a great player for Ghana and as a young player, you will definitely have someone to look up to.

"I cannot be like him because I have not reached his level yet. I can only hope to get anywhere closer to what he did."

Dwamena will hope to continue his good form when Zurich host Thun on Sunday.

The centre-foward, who joined Ulrich Forte's side from Austria Lustenau in January, scored a combined 30 goals over the course of last season.

He was once on the books of Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg, featuring for feeder side Liefering.