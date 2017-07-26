Carlo Ancelotti has told Inter to end their pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal ahead of their friendly meeting in the International Champions Cup.

Ancelotti tells Inter to forget about signing Vidal

The Chile international, who joined Bayern from Juventus for €37million in 2015, has been linked with a move away amid reports Schalke's Leon Goretzka could be heading to the Allianz Arena.

At a pre-match press conference in Singapore, Ancelotti – who had already ruled out an exit for Vidal – said he has made it clear to Inter coach Luciano Spalletti and director of football Walter Sabatini that the midfielder is not for sale.

"It will be an important game and we'll play in an organised manner," said Ancelotti.

"Inter have a new coach, who has so much experience. After that, we'll see if new players join them.

"Vidal, on the other hand, will stay with us. I've told my friends, Sabatini and Spalletti, to forget about him."

Speaking about his own future, Ancelotti admitted he would like to make a return to his home country one day.

"I'm very happy here, my focus is on Bayern Munich," he said.

"Of course, I'm Italian and therefore it's normal if I think about going back in the future.

"It can be an option, but not in the near future."