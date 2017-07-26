Manchester United’s Daley Blind has joined a select band of footballers to have joined the ‘social media fail’ club.

Man Utd star Daley Blind suffers social media fail

The Netherlands international had been asked to post a picture of himself in his club’s new third top to his Instagram account, but contrived to paste more of the instruction in than was intended.

It should have just read: “Ready for the next match in the new @adidasfootball third shirt! Let’s go!! @manchesterunited #HereToCreate”

But the defender accidentally left in: “Hi mate, would you be ok posting this image on your social channels with the following copy?”

He has since moved to correct the error.











Ready for the next match in the new @adidasfootball third shirt! Let’s go!! @manchesterunited #HereToCreate A post shared by Daley Blind (@blinddaley) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:21am PDT





Blind joined the Red Devils in 2014 from Ajax for a fee close to £14 million and has since turned out over 120 times for Jose Mourinho’s side, scoring five goals in the process.