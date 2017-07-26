Osmanlispor midfielder Badou Ndiaye is expected to complete his move to Turkish giants Galatasaray within the next few hours.

Badou Ndiaye to Galatasaray almost done

According to Fototmac, Ndiaye is expected to land in Istanbul soon after Galataray’s sporting director -Cenk Ergun- concludes his meeting with Osmanlispor in Ankara where he is expected to seal the transfer.

The Yellow-Reds have particularly earmarked the Senegalese international to fill the void left by Wesley Sneijder's departure.

Ndiaye, who is capped eight times by Senegal, is contracted to Osmanlispor until 2020 and scored six goals in 26 appearances in the Turkish top flight last season.

He has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League where West Ham United and Newcastle United reportedly interested.