KPL: Six players suspended from weekend action

Second placed Posta Rangers is the hardest hit with two of its players set to watch from the sidelines. Goalkeeper Patrick Matasi and defender Luke Ochieng will not be part of the team to face Tusker at Kinoru after picking two yellow cards in their last outing.

Defending champions Tusker will also be without their influential captain James Situma, who has accumulated five yellow cards this season. Situma is one of the players, who has been used mostly by coach George Nsimbe.

Mathare United will face Kakamega Homeboyz without goalkeeper Levis Opiyo, who was sent off against Sony Sugar, same as Chemelil Sugar's Jairus Adira, who will miss the match against Thika United.

James Agembe will also not be part of his Chemelil Sugar side following accumulation of five yellow cards.