'It wasn't difficult to choose City over Chelsea' - Danilo hails Guardiola's impact on transfer

Danilo says it was a straightforward decision to snub Chelsea and join Manchester City after speaking to Pep Guardiola.

City clinched a £26.5 million move for the Brazilian on Sunday after beating off rival interest from the Premier League champions.

Chelsea had approached the right-back after a move to Juventus fell through, but it was City who won the race thanks to Guardiola's intervention.

"It happened very fast, I was training with Real Madrid, Pep called me and I was very motivated to make this change and start to work with him,” Danilo told reporters at the launch of City Football Group's joint venture with Goals in the United States and Canada.

“[Zidane tried to convince me to stay] but I was sure I needed to change. I needed to think a bit more about myself and find a place where I had more options.

“It wasn't a difficult decision to choose City over Chelsea. The moment City called me and Pep called me, I knew what I had to do.”

Danilo was part of the Real Madrid squad which won back-to-back Champions League titles in the past two seasons, and he believes his new club have what it takes to go all the way.

"I have no doubt we can win the Champions League, that's why I chose this team. In all the teams I played for in my life, the objectives have always been the same.

“I'm going to try my best to adapt as soon as possible. I see the potential in this side and I am going to do my best."