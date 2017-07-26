The Kenyan Premier League match between Gor Mahia and Nakumatt FC has been moved to Nairobi.

KPL: Gor Mahia, Nakumatt FC match venue moved

The Wednesday, August 2 match was initially scheduled for Afraha Stadium but will now take place at Nyayo National Stadium on the same day.

“Nakumatt/Gor Mahia match earlier scheduled for Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, has been moved to Nyayo Stadium on the same date,” said Gor Mahia organizing Secretary, Judith Nyangi.

The tie will kick off at 4.15 P.M.

Gor Mahia who last picked a win on May 4th, are currently third on the log with 28 points while the retailers are ninth on 22 points.

Ulinzi are at the summit with 29 points followed by Posta Rangers on the same number of points though they have played a game more that Gor Mahia.