Muhoroni Youth head coach Gilbert Selebwa is optimistic of picking a second win on the road against Sofapaka.

Muhoroni Youth in search of a second win on the road

Muhoroni Youth won their first away match in the league this season - 2-1 - against Western Stima in the first competitive match for Selebwa since his appointment.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's tough fixture against Sofapaka, the former Kakamega Homeboyz U-20 coach is optimistic his charges will record another away win in a row.

"It is going to be a tough match for sure, Sofapaka is a good side with experienced players and they will want to win against us. However, our win against Western Stima was a motivation to us and the team wants to record another vital win, we will give our best.”

"We have not played for long, but it is a blessing in disguise to us. Those who have been nursing injuries have had time to recover and are ready for our weekend's match," Selebwa told Goal.

Muhoroni Youth have 14 points from same number of matches.