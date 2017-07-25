Bobby Clement admits Enugu Rangers produced a 'disappointing performance' in Sunday's loss to ABS.

Clement admits Enugu Rangers were 'disappointing' vs. ABS

The Flying Antelopes were second best at the Kwara Sports Complex as they fell to goals from Abubakar Chindo and Wasiu Alalade to lose 2-0 to the Saraki Boys.

“It was a disappointing performance by our standards. We were expected to compete in matches and not like the way we did,” Clement told Goal.

"We must reignite the true Rangers’ spirits and ensure that we do not suffer relegation threat at all as we are presently. We can’t afford to repeat that kind of performance against Rivers United this weekend."

Rangers are 17th in the league table with 39 points from 31 games ahead of a tricky tie with Rivers United this weekend at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.