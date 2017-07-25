FMLLP shifts domestic schedules for national teams

Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership (FMLLP) has announced that they have accepted the request from Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to have domestic matches postponed to enable increased preparation time for the upcoming Asian Cup qualifiers and South-East Asian (SEA) Games.

In a press statement released on Tuesday evening, the board of directors of FMLLP has agreed to the following changes:

Super League match day 21 changed from 30 September 2017 to 27 September 2017



Super League match day 22 changed from 21 October 2017 to 28 October 2017



Malaysia Cup match day 6 changed from 9 August 2017 to 9 September 2017



The full national side is expected to take on North Korea on 5 October 2017 and Hong Kong on 10 October 2017 while the under-22 squad starts participating in the SEA Games from 16 August 2017 onwards.

The rescheduling also means that the Malaysia Cup final will now be played on 4 November 2017 instead of originally being planned for 28 October 2017.

The changes will enables Nelo Vingada an additional three days to work with his squad before the two important away Asian Cup qualifier matches. More so, given that Malaysia trails in the group after an opening defeat to Lebanon.

This decision is seen as a compromise given the difficulties suffered by the likes of Pahang, Johor Darul Ta'zim and Penang in releasing players to join up with Datuk Ong Kim Swee's under-22 squad recently.