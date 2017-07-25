Morata: It was my destiny to play for Conte

New Chelsea signing Alvaro Morata is delighted that "destiny" has given him the chance to play for manager Antonio Conte.

The Spain international completed his move from Real Madrid last week for a reported fee of £70million, making him the Premier League champions' record signing.

Morata was brought to Juventus by Conte in 2014, but the pair did not get the chance to work together for long, with the 47-year-old leaving to take charge of Italy a month later.

The striker stated in April that he expected to work with Conte again "sooner or later" and he is excited to have the chance to do so in England's top flight.

"I know Antonio wanted me in the past and I really want to work with Antonio, and finally destiny put us together," he told the club's official website. "I can't wait to play for him and for Chelsea and to win together.

"It was disappointing in 2014 when he went to Italy, but I played well and had a good year at Juventus, but I really want to work with this coach and finally I can.

"I know his work, the staff. I know it is a lot of tactics and I really like this game and I know how to play with this system.

"It is the perfect situation. I decided to play in the Premier League and I want to play in Antonio's team. Now I need to work hard, score goals and to play well for the team. There are very good players here and I think we can do something amazing this year."

Morata was confirmed as Chelsea's number nine for the 2017-18 season on Monday and he is determined to live up to some of his boyhood heroes at Stamford Bridge.

"When I was little I saw Didier Drogba, Andriy Shevchenko, Fernando Torres and thought probably in a few years I will take this place, and now it is the dream to take the Chelsea number nine shirt. I can't wait to play at Stamford Bridge and in the Premier League," he said.

Morata won two Champions League titles with Madrid and he sees no reason why Chelsea cannot fight Spain's best sides for the European crown next season.

"It is hard to leave Madrid but it is not so hard when you come to a club like Chelsea, with these players and with this coach, and I think we can play against Real Madrid and Barcelona and win," he added.