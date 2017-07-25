Agents wield a huge influence in modern football. Much of the power has been taken away from the clubs and handed to the players as multi-million deals are brokered through transfers and new contracts.

Raiola v Mendes - which super-agent has the best XI?

And two of these so-called super agents are ahead of the rest. With numerous clients apiece, Mino Raiola and Jorge Mendes could build an entire squad and, once again, the Italian-born representative and the Portuguese are very much in the headlines this summer.

Bet on Real Madrid winning La Liga

But which of the two men has the better XI? Here, Goal takes a look at the pair's elite clients to find out...

RAIOLA'S BEST PLAYERS XI