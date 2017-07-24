Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has ruled out selling defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos to Juventus.

Dortmund rule out selling Sokratis to Juventus

The Greece international is reportedly Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri's first choice to replace Leonardo Bonucci, who was sold to AC Milan this month.

Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with the 29-year-old but Zorc has made it clear that Dortmund do not want to sell.

"We're planning very clearly with Papa," he said, as quoted by Kicker.

"We don't want to give away players of this quality."

Sokratis made 41 appearances in all competitions last season for the DFB-Pokal winners.